With the arrival of Season 1, Diablo 4 gets the big update 1.1.0a which introduces numerous novelties to the game, both in terms of content and in terms of fixes, kicking off a new phase for Blizzard gaming.
You can find all the news in the official patch notes, and they are really quite a lot, so we limit ourselves here to reporting some of the most important elements that emerge from this update. It starts from the fact that i demons in Sanctuary they were a bit “slowed down”: as reported by Blizzard, the creatures in question will move less in combat, making the fight easier especially for characters focused on melee and short-range combat.
There will also be seven new ones Legendary skins to find for the characters, one for each class and two of a general nature. Then there are six new unique items, including a particularly powerful new “Uber” staff: Ahvarion, Spear of Lycander, with particularly powerful effects.
Diablo 4, with the Season 1 comes a new balance and more
Several changes have been made to balance, especially regarding the distribution of experience bonus which are obtained by killing high-level monsters, and the dynamic scaling system of the level relative to the enemies you encounter has been partially modified, based on that of your character.
All of this should give players a “better sense of progression,” at least Blizzard intended. Notably, in World Tier III, players above level 56 should always be at least one level higher than their enemies, while in Tier IV they will find themselves out-leveling enemies starting at level 76.
The general system of rewards in terms of experience points also changes, with the arrival of Season 1 a new balance starts which should significantly improve life for Diablo IV players in terms of “QoL”.
These solutions have also been adopted for avoid excessive “power leveling” by players, while also eschewing the system that allowed low-level players to gain massive amounts of experience simply by walking high-level players through dungeons but not taking part in the action.
We also recently saw that Diablo 4 will make it easier to get gear for new characters with Season 1, plus you won’t need to get to Lv. 100 to unlock all rewards in the Pass.
