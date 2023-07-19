With the arrival of Season 1, Diablo 4 gets the big update 1.1.0a which introduces numerous novelties to the game, both in terms of content and in terms of fixes, kicking off a new phase for Blizzard gaming.

You can find all the news in the official patch notes, and they are really quite a lot, so we limit ourselves here to reporting some of the most important elements that emerge from this update. It starts from the fact that i demons in Sanctuary they were a bit “slowed down”: as reported by Blizzard, the creatures in question will move less in combat, making the fight easier especially for characters focused on melee and short-range combat.

There will also be seven new ones Legendary skins to find for the characters, one for each class and two of a general nature. Then there are six new unique items, including a particularly powerful new “Uber” staff: Ahvarion, Spear of Lycander, with particularly powerful effects.