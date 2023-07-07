As explained by the developers of Blizzard during the livestream aired this evening, the Season of the Abjects will tell a completely new story and untied from the main campaign that sees us face the threat of Lilith. We will be able to take part in it by interacting with Cormond in Kyovashad starting, precisely, from 20 July 2023.

The announcement came along with a trailer , which anticipates how our brave characters will have to deal with a new putrescent corruption that infests the lands of Sanctuary and is spreading like a disease. Fortunately Cormond, a former priest of the Cathedral of Light, has discovered a way to eradicate it, but to succeed he will need our help.

Blizzard has finally announced the release date of Season 1 of Diablo 4 which will be titled Season of the Husks . All players who own the game will be able to take part from July 20, 2023 .

A new mechanic, bosses and equipment

The Season of the Husks will bring with it several new features for Diablo 4 players. One could not be missing new mechanics: by defeating the Husks we will be able to obtain the “Husk Hearts”. There are more than 30 different types and we will be able to transform them into special gems to set in equipment to obtain unique effects.

There will be too 6 new unique items and 7 legendary skins to be obtained during the course of the Season to further enhance our characters. They will certainly come in handy for dealing with Varshan the Consumed, a new boss that haunts the Vile Galleries.

To speed up the leveling of our characters we can also use the Smoking Ashesobtained from the Battle Pass (which we remember has both a free and premium rewards path), to get XP bonuses, as well as better chances of obtaining rare materials with recycling and more.

We remind you that to participate in the Season of the Husk, as well as in all subsequent ones, it will be necessary to create a new seasonal character each time in a separate Kingdom, who will then be transferred to the Eternal Kingdom at the end of the season, together with all the others you have created so far.