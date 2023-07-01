Blizzard is finally ready to reveal all the details on the wait Diablo 4 season 1 and it will do so during a live broadcast dedicated to the action RPG. Mark the date and time on the calendar: the appointment is set at 20:00 Italian time on Thursday 6 July 2023.

The event will be hosted by associate director Adam Fletcher. Attendees include game director Joseph Piepiora and lead game producer Timothy Ismay. You can follow him on Twitch at this address.

In addition to information on the first season of Diablo 4, which should start around the middle of this month, Blizzard will also discuss the upcoming changes and modifications that will be introduced with future updates. Among these we know that the possibility of teleporting within a Nightmare Expedition upon activation is planned and also changes will be made to the Gems, which will no longer occupy inventory slots.