This is in line with the way this company handles the content of this title, so that every quarter of a year you can expect something new. Obviously, the details of the new season are largely absent.

Just last January 8, Adam Fletcher, developer director of the community of Diablo 4commented that details about the third season are on the way.

Diablo IV: Developer warns what level of cows could exist.

At that time he said 'we've been a little quiet because people are coming back after the holidays…'.

To the above, he added '[…] but we will have some news to share very soon'. Then, he revealed that they will share the schedules of a new live broadcast.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

That will be another session of the Developers Update, which will be broadcast from Blizzard Albany, one of its internal studios.

While the report from Blizzard Entertainment is underway, it seems that the name of the third season will be Season of the Malignant or Season of Blood.

Likewise, some details are known based on what Blizzard said, such as that the global scoreboards will reach Diablo 4 with this new content.

I know there is a lot of anticipation toward Season 3 news for #DiabloIV. We've been a bit quiet due to people rolling back in from holiday break, but we will have some news to share very soon including times for our Developer Update livestream (LIVE FROM Blizzard Albany!) — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) January 8, 2024

Another feature that can be anticipated for the third season of Diablo 4 is a weekly challenge dungeon called The Gauntlet, as well as the Hall on Ancients.

Such information comes from BlizzCon 2023. But it is to be expected that Blizzard Entertainment will share much more precise details about what to expect.

Fountain: Destructoid.

Some point out that it could include new mechanics and content not announced before, so we have to wait.

With details by Destructoid.

