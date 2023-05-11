Diablo IV is about to be released and we know it will be a game full of content, but the creators have made it clear that support for the title will not stop with the release: Lots of post-launch items are on the way!

We refer to a note released on Blizzard official site to list you how much the developers have exhaustively revealed on post-launch game content.

Events a quarterly release which will add additional gameplay features, questlines (with old and new faces), Battle Passes, legendary items, class balance changes, quality of life improvements, and much more. Season 1 will kick off in mid-July and conclude at the end of the month.

The season battle pass will include 27 free tiers and 63 premium tiers, you will be able to unlock new pass tiers and get The smoking ashes, which are a resource that can be spent on seasonal blessings which provide you with a bonus to gain XP, gold, or obols depending on the blessings you spend the ashes on. The cost of the Premium Battle pass season will be $24.99.

hundreds of transmogs, weapons and armor pieces, including dozens of armor sets, all available to players at launch. Cosmetics do not grant any privileges (if not purely aesthetic) to the player.

We remind you that Diablo IV will be released on next gen consoles and PC on June 6th.