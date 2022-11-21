Diablo 4 will star in a new reveal in December, after which ai The Game Awards 2022 will be opened i preorder of the game, most likely with the announcement of the official release date: a rumor reports it.

Already in recent days the journalist Jez Corden had spoken of the launch window and the opening of the pre-orders of Diablo 4, but now it is the well-known leaker Tom Henderson who reiterates that next month something will move for the awaited Blizzard-branded action RPG.

According to the latest reports, the game will appear in a series of publications that have been granted permission to try the gameplay and to interview developers, with an embargo set for a few days before December 8, the date on which the event presented by Geoff Keighley will be broadcast.

The embargo in question does not imply that Diablo 4 will be present at The Game Awards, but a leaked document from Activision Blizzard revealed some time ago that pre-orders will be opened during the broadcast.

Originally announced at BlizzCon 2019, Diablo 4 had to face some development obstacles, but it seems that the worst is now over.