The servers of Diablo 4 officially opened their doors yesterday with the start of Early Access for Deluxe and Ultimate Edition owners, but of course most players are waiting for the June 6th to venture to Sanctuary. In this regard, with a post on Twitter, Blizzard reconfirmed and reminded all fans of the series standard copy release times.

As we can see in the map below, in Italy it will be possible to start playing Diablo 4 starting from 01:00 local time. Not exactly a very comfortable time, but we are quite sure that many are planning to stay up late in order to start the game as soon as possible. We also remind you that the preload is already available on all platforms.

It’s good to keep in mind that at the global launch there will be millions of players storming the Diablo 4 servers and, as much as Blizzard claims they are ready, the unexpected can always happen, unfortunately.

One of these is already known and concerns the impossibility of accessing the game due to the error 315306, “Could not find a valid license for Diablo IV”, which apparently seems to have mainly affected PS5 and PS4 players, but there is no shortage reports also on Battle.net and Xbox, albeit to a lesser extent.