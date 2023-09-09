As promised, the news on patch 1.1.4 Of Diablo 4 they didn’t have to wait long, with Blizzard revealing the release date, set for September 12, 2023 on all platforms, as well as the complete official notes in Italian, which we have reported below.

The main innovation concerns the total bonus to experience points offered by Blessing Season Urn of Aggression, which was increased from 8% to 20%. According to the development team, the goal of this change is to make this bonus more impactful and help all players reach level 100 faster, before the advent of the Season of Blood, scheduled for October 17, 2023.

For the rest, the update has corrected a series of more and less well-known problems relating to accessibility options, missions and events and more.