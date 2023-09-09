As promised, the news on patch 1.1.4 Of Diablo 4 they didn’t have to wait long, with Blizzard revealing the release date, set for September 12, 2023 on all platforms, as well as the complete official notes in Italian, which we have reported below.
The main innovation concerns the total bonus to experience points offered by Blessing Season Urn of Aggression, which was increased from 8% to 20%. According to the development team, the goal of this change is to make this bonus more impactful and help all players reach level 100 faster, before the advent of the Season of Blood, scheduled for October 17, 2023.
For the rest, the update has corrected a series of more and less well-known problems relating to accessibility options, missions and events and more.
Diablo 4 patch 1.1.4 notes in Italian
Game updates
- The total experience point bonus of the Seasonal Blessing Urn of Aggression has been increased from 8% to 20%.
Note from the development team: We increased the total experience point bonus of the Urn of Aggression to make the Seasonal Blessing more impactful and help players reach level 100 faster.
Bug fixes
Accessibility
- Fixed an issue where the screen reader would not read enemy names.
Missions and events
- Fixed an issue where the Lorath Polearm and Bizarre Amulet items from the Missing Pieces quest could not be collected after dropping them and re-entering a hamlet on the mount.
- Fixed an issue where progression could be interrupted during the Remember the Goose quest if the character teleported with the Town Portal or exited the game immediately after placing Tavish’s Dagger.
- Fixed an issue where progression could be interrupted during the Poisoned Hearts mission if the character left the area in the middle of Aneta and Vera’s dialogue.
- Fixed an issue where the Rejecting Mass event would not provide gold as a reward upon completion.
Various
- Fixed an issue where a dialogue option for Kres was incorrectly displayed.
- Fixed an issue where the completion percentage in the Seasonal Path menu would show the progression percentage of the last chapter viewed rather than the active one.
- Fixed an issue where an Inventory filling notification could appear unexpectedly.
- Fixed an issue where progression upon completion of a Seasonal Path objective related to the Vile Tunnels was not recognized if the heart at the end of the expedition was not captured.
- Fixed an issue where voice lines would not play for the following emotes: “I will kill you!”, “You will die!”, “I will rip out your soul!”, “Die!”, “Prepare for oblivion!”.
- Fixed various graphics, performance and stability issues.
