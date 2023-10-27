Blizzard has announced that the patch 1.2.1 Of Diablo 4 will be available starting from October 31, 2023 on all platforms, while revealing the official notes in full with all the changes and innovations introduced.

Confirming what was promised in the past, the update will introduce the command “Reset everything” at the Scoreboards of Excellencetherefore allowing you to restore all the points and try out different builds more easily, also thanks to the greater gold drops from the Whispers of the Season of Blood.

A will also be added Training dummy in an underground room accessible from Kyovashad. Players will be able to choose whether to attack a single mannequin or a small group, selecting the difficulty between normal, elite or boss, to test their build before going into battle.