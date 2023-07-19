I’m not there yet sales data precise regarding Diablo 4, which will probably arrive in the next few days, but it is clear that the launch of the game has been very positive. Activision Blizzard reported more than $1 billion in revenue in the fiscal quarter ended June 30, largely due to the game’s launch.

Diablo 4 starred in a real record launch with over 10 million players sign up for the game that actually pushed i profits of Activision Blizzard which grew by 160% over the previous year.

Activision Blizzard’s financial results

Operating revenue is $409 million, and to understand the momentum, there was $94 million of operating revenue during the same period last year. As regards the in-game sales, through DLC and microtransactions miscellaneous, $1.5 billion was recorded in the quarter, up 30% year-over-year.

These have clearly been contributed by the cosmetic items of Diablo 4, which even if they do not have an effective value on the gameplay evidently have had a great grip on users. Despite the success of the action RPG, Blizzard’s active users have actually decreased by about a million.

The new count signals 26 million monthly active users for Blizzard games, with a slight drop caused by Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft: if we consider the compensation made by Diablo 4 users, it is clear that the two titles in question have suffered substantial user losses.

Meanwhile, Diablo 4 has received Season 1 with the big update 1.1.0a and Blizzard has also organized a dedicated livestream to explain the changes made.