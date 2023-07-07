Blizzard and Amazon have joined forces to make a series of gifts to gamers of Diablo 4 through the subscription Prime Gaming. In this case we are talking about “Salt Guard” Mount Armor Bundle which you can redeem for free by August 3, 2023.
Thanks to this bundle you will be able to redo the look of your trusty steed thanks to theArmor of the Dead Sea, along with a couple of other themed items, of which you can see a preview in the image at the head of the news. Specifically, the package includes:
- Dead Sea Scales – Mount Armor
- Dead Sea Vessel – Mount Trophy
- Sailor’s Will – Mount Trophy
How to redeem Prime Gaming’s free Diablo 4 bundle
To get this gift, just visit the dedicated Prime Gaming page at this address. Click on “Get Game Content” and, if you haven’t already done so before, di link your Blizzard Entertainment account (if you play on console it is linked to PSN or Xbox). Once this step is completed, you will receive the bundle directly in-game.
Please note that you will only unlock this content if you have completed the quest “Donan’s Favor” (required to unlock the mount), which can be accessed after completing the first three acts of the campaign.
