Blizzard and Amazon have joined forces to make a series of gifts to gamers of Diablo 4 through the subscription Prime Gaming. In this case we are talking about “Salt Guard” Mount Armor Bundle which you can redeem for free by August 3, 2023.

Thanks to this bundle you will be able to redo the look of your trusty steed thanks to theArmor of the Dead Sea, along with a couple of other themed items, of which you can see a preview in the image at the head of the news. Specifically, the package includes: