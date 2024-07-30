The most important novelty of this season is represented by the Infernal Hordes a new endgame activity available starting at World Level 3 after completing a series of quests, where players will have to face waves of demons alone or in the company of other players, increasingly more difficult. Between one round and another it is possible to select one of the three random modifiers that are proposed and that modify the dynamics of the match. If you manage to survive, you will have to face three of the five bosses that make up the Decayed Council each equipped with unique attacks.

Blizzard has announced the launch date of the Season of the Infernal Hordes the fifth in chronological order and the last before the debut of the long-awaited expansion Vessel of Hatred. Mark it on your calendar: the gates of hell will open wide to 19:00 Italian time on Tuesday 6 August and will close on October 8th, the day the DLC launches.

New challenges, new rewards

By triumphing in the various stages of the Infernal Hordes you will obtain the resource Burning Ethernecessary to claim the Infernal Spoils which can be obtained by defeating the Fallen Council, which contain Refinement materials, gold and items with superior affixes. In total there are 8 difficulty levels of the Infernal Hordes and obviously the higher ones will offer the greatest rewards.

Speaking of rewards, Season of the Infernal Hordes introduces Over 50 new and powerful unique and legendary itemswhich can be obtained even after the end of the season. There will also be new missions related to the theme of the season, also included in the Eternal Realm, which will also serve to introduce and act as a tutorial for this new mode.

There are also quality-of-life improvements to various modes and loot collection, and a change that will allow more classes to use more weapon types, plus more subtle and subtle changes to Helltide, unique and legendary items, and experience point collection, with full details available on the dedicated page of the official Diablo 4 Season of the Infernal Hordes website, at this address.