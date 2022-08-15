A poll on Diablo 4 by Activision Blizzard, which seems to point to possible microtransactions within the game, in addition to battle pass and respective prices that these elements could have within the economy of the developing title.

According to reports from some sources and reported on Reddit a this addressBlizzard would have sent some sort of survey to some users, evidently to receive some feedback on the possible price which could be applied to items that can be purchased within the game, or simply on the presence of microtransactions and battle passes that can be purchased, even if the question is not certain. It should also be noted that the prices are different from one survey to another, to see the reactions to possible different options, therefore they are not to be taken into consideration as indicative.

Surveys of this type are often sent to restricted circles of users, perhaps part of a limited number of beta test phases, without then leading to the actual insertion of the elements present within them.

Therefore, even if the survey were to prove to be authentic (and it is not certain) it is not certain that the elements contained within it are then inserted in Diablo 4.

In any case, someone translated the survey and it seems to be dealing mostly with cosmetic items, therefore objects that do not have an effective weight in the balance of the game. Among these we find marginal variations to the armor and weapons, ornaments to be applied to the back of the fighters, mounts and accessories for these. In general, all items that do not have an effective match in the statistics of the characters.

Finally, there are also references to battle passes that guarantee “premium” cosmetic items that are obtained by unlocking progressive objectives in the game and a in-game currency called Platinum which can be used to always purchase cosmetic items. We look forward to any confirmation on the actual existence of these elements, considering that Rod Fergusson, general manager of the Diablo series at Blizzard, had specified that Diablo 4 is expected to be a full-price game with any optional cosmetic items and story expansions.

Recently, images, a video and details from the Alpha have emerged thanks to leaks, while according to journalist Jason Schreier there are those who are already playing the alpha and the opinions are positive. For the rest, we are waiting to know the release date of Diablo 4, scheduled for 2023.