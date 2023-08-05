The trick allowed for transfer characters from the Eternal Realm to the Seasonal Realm, which was blocked with the last patch but evidently it wasn’t enough to put things right. Players who have been caught using such a system have also been banned in large numbers, based on miscellaneous testimonials also collected on Reddit .

It seems that blizzards is using an iron fist against the players of Diablo 4 who used the seasonal exploit these days, also resorting to different ban in series for those who have been caught using this system, obviously considered not regular.

What was the Diablo 4 seasonal exploit?

With the launch of Season 1, Diablo 4 also introduced the ability to create seasonal characters, which should have remained separate from other characters in the standard realm. These share some advances but the items, gold, and loot in general they should have remained separate for the two areas.

However, players soon found a way to mix the two: by logging into Diablo 4 with a standard character from the Eternal Kingdom, it was possible to create a team with a Seasonal Character used by another player and then log out.

This allowed the standard character to remain within the Seasonal Realm and obtain items and rewards in a very simple way. These system was closed by Blizzardbut evidently it has been exploited by many, so much so that the software house has had to resort to bans in large quantities.