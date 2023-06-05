Diablo 4 offers various demons and monstrosities to face, but for some players the most formidable opponent seems to be the horse. We are not talking about an enemy or a boss, but literally about the horse that the player uses to move. The reason? According to fans it is really uncomfortable to use.

“I keep getting entangled into small trees or rocks,” said one player who took to Reddit to complain. “Going down the screen is also very uncomfortable, it makes my horse jerk and waste charge. They’re still very useful until you go down the map.”

Other players have been less tactful in commenting on their frustration. “The horse is objectively bad. It also seems very sensitive to server desynchronization. The horse of Elden Ring He’s like a fucking spaceship compared to this asshole.”

Some players have pointed out that you should use roads “as you would in real life,” but others were quick to retort that horses don’t usually need roads to navigate. In addition to the terrain issues, it seems players aren’t satisfied with their horses’ cooldowns either. Most irritating to some seems to be that even when you purposely dismount, you trigger a 10 second cooldown before you can get back on your horse.

“Currently you have to unmount, wait a second for the game to register that you’ve unmounted, and then hit the space bar to interact,” said another Reddit user. “Then, you have to keep waiting for the full 10 second cooldown before you can reassemble.”

Naturally, players have already suggested many improvements, with the most sensible one suggesting that Blizzard should remove the cooldown when not fighting. “I love dismounting to break a barricade and then waiting 20 seconds to mount again,” said another.

In addition to strange cooldowns and terrain issues, some players have noticed something strange in the riding speed in Diablo 4. Basically, it seems to be related to the distance of the cursor from the character.

“I’m sure others won’t realize this and wonder why they spur their horse but it doesn’t go any faster,” pointed out one Diablo 4 player on Reddit. “If the cursor is too close to the character, it doesn’t do much. Conversely, if the cursor is far away, the horse moves faster.”

In general, the horse needs some improvements for fans. What do you think about it?

We also point out that Blizzard is already working on two different expansions, in addition to the Seasons.