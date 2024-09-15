A player has caused a stir by reaching this maximum level in just 20 minutes, taking advantage of a bug in the expansion’s test server (PTR). Vessel of Hatred. The streamer and content creator Raxxanterax discovered this exploit that allowed him to quickly level up from level 1 to 60 with the help of friends completing bases in the game. Using a specific strategy, upon activating the final altar of a stage, his friends would make him the leader of the group, granting him a massive amount of experience points (XP).

This method has been called “completely broken” by the user, as it removes the need to obtain items and weapons, and significantly alters the normal gameplay experience. Although this bug is only present on the PTR, the content creator has noted that Blizzard is already aware of the issue and plans to fix it before the expansion’s official release.

Here is the video:

Blizzardfor its part, has previously acknowledged that the test server may have errors, something they consider normal at this stage, since its purpose is to detect errors and adjust them. The development team is actively working to ensure that Vessel of Hatred is in optimal conditions for its final release, solving problems such as this XP exploit.

The community is closely following these developments, and although errors on the PTR are not uncommon, the Blizzard team has assured that they are taking the necessary measures to ensure that the experience of players is fair and balanced when the long-awaited expansion is launched.