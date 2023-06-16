There Diablo 4 Hardcore mode it has this name for a good reason. Each character has only one life and in case of death the progress is totally lost. It is a different and for some fun way to approach the role-playing game, knowing that everything depends on your choices and one wrong move can cause the loss of a large number of hours of play. But it is not nice when the cause of death it’s a loading screen.

This is what happened to streamer Quin69. You can see a little below a video showing the moments of the “tragedy” and the subsequent reaction of the Diablo 4 player. The content creator has lost a Druid of level 91 after 172 hours of play.

Specifically, Quin69 was returning to the village after finding a dungeon. Diablo 4 crashed and, after returning to the main menu and attempting to re-enter, he found that his Druid had died and was now in the “Hall of Fallen Heroes”.

As you can hear in the video, the streamer didn’t hold back the insults. Losing a character because a load crashed the game is obviously not pleasant. According to fan theories, a lightning that struck the Druid during the storm. Normally during teleportation the character is immune, but it is possible that during the load the protection was deactivated while the lightning remained active and therefore eliminated the character. Diablo 4 in fact claims that it was “the setting” that killed the character.

Finally, we leave you with our review of Diablo 4.