Adam Fletcher, global community development director at Blizzard, revealed that in the hardcore mode Of Diablo 4 the rule of permadeath also includes PvP matches. This means that perishing at the hands of a player will force you to start a new game with another character should you decide to try this mode.

In reality, this is not a detail that should surprise longtime fans, since it also works in a similar way in Diablo 2 and 3. However, it must be said that in an interview a few years ago, Blizzard had promised that would have excluded this mechanic from multiplayer. In short, apparently he changed his mind along the way.

In return Fletcher recalled that it is possible to avoid PvP altogether not participating in the Fields of Hate activities, one of the Diablo 4 endgame activities presented a few weeks ago, which takes place in specific areas of the game world.

We remind you that Diablo 4 will be available from June 6th for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Before launch, it will be possible to try the game again thanks to the “server slam” beta, which will take place next month. Also, just a few days ago we discovered that Diablo 4 is not meant to be played indefinitely and that there will be a mysterious final boss.