ElAnalistaDeBits has published a video comparison between the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Diablo 4 (the beta version) showing areally excellent optimization on all platforms. It seems that Blizzard has taken the right time to make the most of the game and clean it of any graphic imperfection, so as not to run into the typical problems of some recent launches.

In the video we can see that Diablo 4 runs at 60fps fixed and without hesitation on all current generation consoles at 2160p resolution with Temporal Reconstruction. Only the Xbox Series S version runs at 1440p, but still a rocky 60fps. There PC versiontested with a GeForce RTX 4080, reaches almost 200fps with fixed 4k resolution.

In general, the latest generation versions of the game are almost superimposable in terms of graphics and fluidity. Only the Xbox Series S version pays a little in sharpness, but without disfiguring absolutely.

The same goes for the loading times, which are very fast on all platforms (just over six seconds to access the game). In short, it is possible to say without fear of contradiction that at present Diablo 4 does not seem to have major problems from a technical point of view, apart from the server access queues which are a different thing.