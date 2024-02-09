Blizzard has decided to allow players to be able to craft the rarest items Of Diablo 4 with something new that arrived with the patch 1.3.2 available during these hours, but at a price.
Through this system it will be possible to obtain your item “Uber Unique” preferred, but to do so we will have to sacrifice 5 items of the same rarity level, therefore a rather high cost for a single reward.
The developers have in fact realized that there are specific preferences for some particular objects on the part of players, each with their own specific tendencies, so a super rare object is not at all worth the same as another of equal rarity.
5 Uber Unique items to get one of your choice
Whereas Diablo 4's top boss, Uber Duriel, has the 2% of possibility of leaving an Uber Unique object once defeated, this puts the issue well into perspective, making it decidedly difficult to be able to create your favorite object.
Being able to collect five objects of such rarity it is something that requires considerable commitment, dedication and time, so not many will be able to take advantage of the possibility offered, but among the most fanatical players there will certainly be someone capable of using the system.
“We want to give players greater freedom in the possibility of obtaining their desired Uber Unique,” explained Blizzard when presenting the option in question, although this does not seem like a great freedom accessible to everyone.
In any case, the stakes are very high, so it is right that the use of this system remains decidedly selective. In the meantime, we remind you that the limited-time Lunar Awakening event is available.
#Diablo #patch #1.3.2 #craft #rarest #items #notable #price
Leave a Reply