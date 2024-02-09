Blizzard has decided to allow players to be able to craft the rarest items Of Diablo 4 with something new that arrived with the patch 1.3.2 available during these hours, but at a price.

Through this system it will be possible to obtain your item “Uber Unique” preferred, but to do so we will have to sacrifice 5 items of the same rarity level, therefore a rather high cost for a single reward.

The developers have in fact realized that there are specific preferences for some particular objects on the part of players, each with their own specific tendencies, so a super rare object is not at all worth the same as another of equal rarity.