The Blizzard team has announced the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.3which will be available on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles from August 29, 2023also revealing in detail the official notes of the update, which implements numerous fixes and changes.

Among the changes made were Changed numerous monster and elite abilities which inflict debilitating effects. The team’s goal is to reduce the time a player character spends under debilitating effects and provide more recovery time after taking them, especially at higher World levels.

Another change concerns the posted on objects which will now be listed consistently, with further changes expected with the Season of Blood, which begins in October 2023.