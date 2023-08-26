The Blizzard team has announced the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.3which will be available on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles from August 29, 2023also revealing in detail the official notes of the update, which implements numerous fixes and changes.
Among the changes made were Changed numerous monster and elite abilities which inflict debilitating effects. The team’s goal is to reduce the time a player character spends under debilitating effects and provide more recovery time after taking them, especially at higher World levels.
Another change concerns the posted on objects which will now be listed consistently, with further changes expected with the Season of Blood, which begins in October 2023.
Fixed issues with Season of the Husks and more
Part of the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.3 fixes are related to the Season of the Husks ongoing. For example, an issue where Varshan’s Echo would not grant a legendary item secured beyond level 35 and one that prevented Cormond from appearing after defeating Varshan in the quest The Hard and Cold Truth in those cases has been fixed in which the group leader was eliminated during the clash.
Other fixes affect gameplay. Now, for example, Druids can free up slots for Druidic Spirit offerings needed to progress in some missions by leaving previously obtained ones on the ground.
For further details, we refer you to the official notes in Italian of the 1.1.3 patch of Diablo 4 a this address.
