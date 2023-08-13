Blizzard has communicated the release date of the patch 1.1.12 Of Diablo 4which is fixed at August 15, 2023. Furthermore, a few days in advance he also reported the official notes in full and in Italian, which you can find below.

This is mostly a routine update, aiming to fix numerous more and less known bugs and problems without making any changes to class balance or overall gameplay.

Among the new features, the waiting time for a Husk monster to appear after activating a Heart has been reduced from 5 to 2 seconds. It may not seem like a big change, but it allows in any case to speed up the times for farming. In this sense there is another change, but in this case in the negative: once the patch is installed it will no longer be possible to repeat a Nightmare Expedition simply by promoting another party member to leader.