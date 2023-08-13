Blizzard has communicated the release date of the patch 1.1.12 Of Diablo 4which is fixed at August 15, 2023. Furthermore, a few days in advance he also reported the official notes in full and in Italian, which you can find below.
This is mostly a routine update, aiming to fix numerous more and less known bugs and problems without making any changes to class balance or overall gameplay.
Among the new features, the waiting time for a Husk monster to appear after activating a Heart has been reduced from 5 to 2 seconds. It may not seem like a big change, but it allows in any case to speed up the times for farming. In this sense there is another change, but in this case in the negative: once the patch is installed it will no longer be possible to repeat a Nightmare Expedition simply by promoting another party member to leader.
The official Diablo 4 1.1.12 patch notes
Below are the official Diablo 4 Update 1.1.12 patch notes as reported by Blizzard:
Game updates
- The cooldown for a Husk monster to spawn after activating a Husk Heart in the world has been reduced from 5 seconds to 2 seconds.
- Players are now placed in the trade channel by default. Go to the game options to unsubscribe.
Correction of problems
Expeditions and events
- Fixed a bug where Nightmare Expeditions could be replayed by promoting other party members to party leader.
- Fixed an issue where Gathering Legion events could halt progress even after defeating all nearby enemies.
Druid
- Fixed a bug where casting Boulder while equipped with the Metamorphic Stone Aspect would not do more than 100% damage.
- Fixed a bug where the Husk power of the Swept Winds would activate when destroying breakable items.
- Fixed an issue where the Werewolf pet companions of the Aspect of the Alpha could float in the air.
Missions
- Fixed an issue where Fury Against Doom could not be completed.
- Fixed an issue where Ironskin Elixir could be obtained infinitely by repeatedly accepting and abandoning the quest Desperate Remedies.
- Fixed an issue where the Call of the Ancients mission could not be progressed if the party leader was dead when the boss was defeated.
- Fixed an issue where the Call of the Ancients mission could not progress if Gharl was killed before activating his dialogue.
- Fixed an issue where item crafting sidequests could direct the character to the wrong NPC.
User interface and user experience
- Fixed an issue where white lines would appear on the world map.
- Fixed an issue where the Season Path menu could function incorrectly after completing a chapter.
- Fixed an issue where the World Boss spawn notification could function incorrectly if the character had not yet unlocked the Whispers of the Dead quest.
- Fixed an issue where item links placed in chat were not showing correctly in the Battle.net application.
- Fixed an issue where the Holding the Flow quest marker was showing when exiting dungeons but not on the world map.
- The descriptions of Caged Hearts of Tal’rasha and the Grand Feast now correctly state that their bonuses are additive rather than multiplicative.
- Caged Heart of Determination’s description has been updated to clarify that it specifically reduces resource drain effects from enemies.
Various
- Fixed an issue where the Season Path objective A Blessing in the Tide could not be completed as intended.
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to teleport to a dungeon entrance while under the effect of abilities that grant immunity (e.g. Blood Mist).
- Fixed an issue where it was not possible to interact with some interactive objects, especially corpses.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes mount abilities were not immediately available when leaving a city.
- Fixed an issue where the Calculation Hulk power applied the stun effect with non-damaging skills.
- Fixed an issue where Druids, Necromancers, and Cutthroats were unable to wager on helmets at the Unsavory Curios vendor in the Fields of Hate hamlets.
- Fixed an issue where an equipped Raging Heart could not be replaced with another Raging Heart.
- Fixed an issue where the chill effect from the Penitent Greaves was not displaying correctly in the campaign finale boss arena.
- Fixed an issue where quest items could randomly appear in Townships.
- Various stability and performance improvements.
- Various improvements to cosmetic items in the shop.
