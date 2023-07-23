After having made the mea culpa for the 1.1.0 patch, considered by the players to be a real disaster across the board, the Blizzard developers in the last livestream promised the arrival of a new update which will include various changes, hopefully much more appreciable. The main objective is to offer gods buffs to the Barbarian and Spellcaster classes two of the most weakened ones with the previous update.

Blizzard developers are already working on the next one patches 1.1.1 Of Diablo 4 which barring unforeseen events will arrive within the next two weeks, bringing with it some interesting news.

What’s New in Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1

The density of monsters in Nightmare Expeditions and during Tides of Hell will also be increased and will be added a card in the shared inventorywhich basically means more room to store your loot.

That’s not all, because the maximum amount of Elixir will be raised to 99, theexperience gained between level 50 and 100 will be adjusted in order to make the leveling of the character easier and also the costs for the respec will be reduced by 40%, which is great news for those who like to change their build often.

These are not the only changes planned, with more details to be revealed Friday 28 Julyduring a new livestream organized by the Blizzard team.