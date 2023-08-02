Although it’s almost a week away from release, Blizzard has already released the official notes of patch 1.1.1, which you can read in full on the game’s official website. Unfortunately at the moment only the English language are available from here . In the next few hours they should also arrive in Italian, which you can read at this address .

Blizzard has announced the release date of the patches 1.1.1 Of Diablo 4 , the long-awaited update that will bring some buffs for Enchanter and Barbarian as well as other changes requested by players. The launch is set for Tuesday August 8, 2023 .

News for Enchanter and Barbarian and beyond

From the official notes we learn that gods have been made changes for all classes of Diablo 4. The focus of the developers however was more for Enchanter and Barbarian.

Specifically for theEnchanterthe developers aim to “improve its survival in the late game, mainly with improvements to the Excellence Board” and fix some class mechanics to avoid the “Kiss-Curse” effect in which the player gains power in some areas while losing it in others.

For the Barbarian the goal is to increase the generation of Fury through the basic skills and increase the power of its unique items to make this class more performing in the endgame.

Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 also will increase the health of the bosses above level 60 in Nightmare Expeditions and Infernal Tides. On the other hand, it is now more likely to get rare loot from these enemies and from some events.

A shared inventory page will also be added, and the maximum number of Elixirs will go from 20 to 99, while the cost for the respec of skill points and paragon has been reduced proportionally to the level. (Ex. -12% at level 50 and -30% at level 80). There are also numerous fixes to more and less known bugs and other issues, all of which you can find all the details in the official notes.