After a long wait, Blizzard released the patches 1.1.1 Of Diablo 4which aims to make various changes to the classes and the general balance of its action RPG, as well as other innovations requested by the community.

Among the novelties we find a more generous drop rate in regards to bosses and Legion events and bosses above level 35 and will always reward players with a legendary item. The same goes for goblins with chests of level 15 and up.

The update also has increased enemy density in Nightmare Expeditions and Hell’s Tides and changed some unique items to make them more useful for all classes.