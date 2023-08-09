After a long wait, Blizzard released the patches 1.1.1 Of Diablo 4which aims to make various changes to the classes and the general balance of its action RPG, as well as other innovations requested by the community.
Among the novelties we find a more generous drop rate in regards to bosses and Legion events and bosses above level 35 and will always reward players with a legendary item. The same goes for goblins with chests of level 15 and up.
The update also has increased enemy density in Nightmare Expeditions and Hell’s Tides and changed some unique items to make them more useful for all classes.
Changes for Barbarian and Enchanter
As promised, Diablo 4 update 1.1.1 brings a number of changes to all classes. However, the most important changes concern the Barbarian and the Enchanter.
The first can now boast a greater speed for the generation of fury using the basic skills and the damage of a number of skills have been increased, including Double Strike, Reinforced Frenzy and Flay. In addition, the power of some unique items of this class has been increased.
For the Enchanter, on the other hand, various changes have been made to increase his survivability and damage in the more advanced activities of Diablo 4, as well as buffs to various skills including Fireball and Chain Lightning.
Find the very long ones official patch 1.1.1 notes in Italian of Diablo 4 on the official Blizzard site, to this address.
