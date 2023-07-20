Blizzard today released the patch 1.1.0b Of Diablo 4 ahead of the launch of the Season of the Husks, which opened its doors a few minutes ago. Don’t hold your breath waiting for important news, it is in fact a minor update that makes few changes.

Specifically, the update makes a change for the new one Wretched Hearts mechanic specific to Season 1. Now when you get one you will also receive a piece of equipment that matches the level of the item. The other change is that the level requirement for World Tier III and IV has been removed.

Here are the official notes translated:

Objects

Wretched Hearts now always grant armor that directly matches the item’s power.

World Tier

Removed the level requirement for World Tier III and IV.

In short, we are talking about a much more contained update compared to the substantial patch 1.1.0a, which brought many changes, some of which, however, have not been welcomed by the players.