Blizzard today released the patch 1.1.0b Of Diablo 4 ahead of the launch of the Season of the Husks, which opened its doors a few minutes ago. Don’t hold your breath waiting for important news, it is in fact a minor update that makes few changes.
Specifically, the update makes a change for the new one Wretched Hearts mechanic specific to Season 1. Now when you get one you will also receive a piece of equipment that matches the level of the item. The other change is that the level requirement for World Tier III and IV has been removed.
Here are the official notes translated:
Objects
- Wretched Hearts now always grant armor that directly matches the item’s power.
World Tier
- Removed the level requirement for World Tier III and IV.
In short, we are talking about a much more contained update compared to the substantial patch 1.1.0a, which brought many changes, some of which, however, have not been welcomed by the players.
Diablo 4 Season 1 kicks off
At 19:00 today, Season 1 of Diablo 4, entitled the “Season of the Husks” and to take part in it you will have to create a new character. It will tell a completely new story and unrelated to the main campaign that sees us face the threat of Lilith. We will be able to take part in it by interacting with Cormond in Kyovashad
The Season of the Husks brings with it several new features for Diablo 4 players. A new mechanic could not be missing: by defeating the Husks we will be able to obtain the “Vile Hearts“. There are more than 30 different types and we will be able to transform them into special gems to be embedded in equipment to obtain unique effects and, according to Blizzard, create broken builds.
There will also be new one-of-a-kind items and legendary skins to obtain that will definitely come in handy when dealing with Varshan the Consumed, a new boss haunting the Vile Tunnels.
