Blizzard has released the patches 1.03 Of Diablo 4 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The update fixed a large number of bugs, made class balance changes, and much more.

One of the novelties that players will probably like the most is the increase in experience points earned by completing Nightmare Expeditions and killing the enemies that populate these dungeons. Among other things, it was one of the innovations promised by Blizzard a few days ago, together with the possibility of teleporting directly within an expedition once activated, which however seems to be a feature that will be introduced at a later time.

As was to be expected, there were several Class balance changeswith Blizzard’s goal being to increase the combat impact of basic skills, “make all configurations powerful and fun” and increase the power of some skills deemed inferior by the community.

Finally we find a huge amount of problems solved and changes to various elements, including activities and events, local cooperative, missions and game interface. The list of changes is really huge and it would be impossible to report it on our pages, for this reason we refer you to the official notes in Italian of Diablo 4 patch 1.03 a this address.