Diablo 4 for PC requires one video card with 16GB of RAM For equal PS5: this is what emerges from the technical analysis carried out by Digital Foundry, according to which the Blizzard title runs well on the Windows platform but boasts excessive demands on the hardware level.

The tip of the scales are the texturesand in fact that something was not right was clear since the announcement of the Diablo 4 system requirements, which even spoke of 32 GB of RAM to be able to access ultra quality textures.

This last figure turned out to be incorrect: according to Digital Foundry, a configuration equipped with 16 GB of RAM is “enough” to be able to access that particular quality preset, but then there is precisely the question of video memory and in that case it seems that 16 GB to secure an experience free of stutter and uncertainty various.

Unfortunately, problems also occur when technologies such as DLSS or FSR are used: in the presence of a 4K resolution and ultra quality textures, the same available on PS5, GPUs equipped with only 8GB of memory struggleforcing users to lower the settings in order to get really consistent frame rates.

We imagine that Blizzard will do their best to improve the situation through the updates which will undoubtedly be made available in the next few weeks, but it is sad to note that also in this case the PC user has been put into the background.

Further details on the Blizzard title can be found in our definitive review of Diablo 4.