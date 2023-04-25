Blizzard has announced i requirements system settings for the version pc Of Diablo 4, indicating the hardware components needed to run the game at its best with the low, medium, high or ultra presets. So, what configuration will you need?

Diablo 4 minimum requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5 2500K, AMD FX 8350

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660, AMD R9 280

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: SSD with 90GB of available space

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit version 1909

Diablo 4, requirements for the medium preset

Processor: Intel Core i5 4670K, AMD Ryzen 1300X

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 970, AMD RX 470

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: SSD with 90GB of available space

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit version 1909

Diablo 4 high preset requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700K, AMD Ryzen 2700X

Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 2060, AMD RX 5700 XT

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: SSD with 90GB of available space

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit version 1909

Diablo 4 ultra preset requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700K, AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 6800 XT

Memory: 32GB RAM

Storage: SSD with 90GB of available space

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit version 1909

A few days ago the developers said that Diablo 4 was not designed to last forever, in the sense that beyond level 100 the content will run out at some point and there will be a mysterious final boss to address when we’ve managed to get the most out of our build.