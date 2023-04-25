Blizzard has announced i requirements system settings for the version pc Of Diablo 4, indicating the hardware components needed to run the game at its best with the low, medium, high or ultra presets. So, what configuration will you need?
Diablo 4 minimum requirements
- Processor: Intel Core i5 2500K, AMD FX 8350
- Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660, AMD R9 280
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Storage: SSD with 90GB of available space
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit version 1909
Diablo 4, requirements for the medium preset
- Processor: Intel Core i5 4670K, AMD Ryzen 1300X
- Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 970, AMD RX 470
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Storage: SSD with 90GB of available space
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit version 1909
Diablo 4 high preset requirements
- Processor: Intel Core i7 8700K, AMD Ryzen 2700X
- Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 2060, AMD RX 5700 XT
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Storage: SSD with 90GB of available space
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit version 1909
Diablo 4 ultra preset requirements
- Processor: Intel Core i7 8700K, AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 6800 XT
- Memory: 32GB RAM
- Storage: SSD with 90GB of available space
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit version 1909
A few days ago the developers said that Diablo 4 was not designed to last forever, in the sense that beyond level 100 the content will run out at some point and there will be a mysterious final boss to address when we’ve managed to get the most out of our build.
