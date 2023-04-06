Through a post on Twitter, Mike Ybarra, the president of Blizzard, has revealed official dates and times the opening of Diablo 4 global servers and the start of early access for purchasers of the Deluxe Edition and the Ultimate Edition of the game.

As for theearly access, players in Italy will be able to start playing Diablo 4 from 01:00 Italian on June 2, 2023 (Ybarra speaks of 00:00 for Europe, but refers to the English time zone, which is one hour ahead compared to our ed). We remind you that the 72-hour early access is an exclusive bonus reserved for those who purchase the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition

for theopening global servers of Diablo 4 instead the appointment is set at 01:00 in the Italian time zone of 6 June 2023. For the moment, however, no details have been shared regarding the preload on PC and console, but we will not fail to update you as soon as there is news in merit.

Just a few days ago, Microsoft also presented the official Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo 4, while Blizzard revealed that the recent beta was the one with the highest attendance ever in the history of the series.