The official Twitter account of Diablo 4 has offered players a small taste of the beta which will open its doors next weekend showing a series of dungeon images which they will be able to explore for the occasion.

As you can see for yourself in the gallery below, the Diablo 4 beta dungeons are just as you’d expect them to be: dark, foreboding, and with a healthy dose of ghoulish elements that never hurts.

Players will be able to delve into these dangerous places before launch thanks to the Diablo 4 beta. The appointment is between 17 and 19 March in early access for those who have pre-ordered, while a session open to all will take place between 24 and 26 March. In the first session it will be possible to use only the Cutthroat, Enchanter and Barbarian classes, while in the open beta there will also be the Necromancer and the Druid.

By participating in the Diablo 4 beta you will unlock rewards to be redeemed in the final game. Reaching Kyovashad with a character will give you the titles Initial Dead / Initial Victim, reaching level 20 Premature Pioneer / Premature Pioneer and the Wolf Sac cosmetic item. Here are the minimum and recommended beta requirements.

Before I leave you Diablo 4 will be available from June 6, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.