The next June 6th will finally see the light of the fourth chapter of the main series of Diablo and, with the fateful date approaching, new details regarding the game are also arriving. Today I am there to be talked about Ultimate Edition of the title and his Beta arriving. Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition is available at a cost of $99.99 and a new trailer released by Blizzard Entertainment gives us all the details on its content.

Anyone who purchases the collector’s edition will be able to obtain a copy of the game for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S also several collectibles and cosmetics to use in-game. Among the collectibles obtainable there will also be some usable on Diablo 3 And Diablo Immortal.

Moving to the Early Access Beta this will be officially available from March 17th and it will be possible to play until the 19th. Only those who have pre-ordered the game will be able to access the Beta and anyone interested in installing it can start today. If you don’t intend to pre-order Diablo 4 but want to try the game before the official release, know that there will be an opportunity, another Beta accessible to anyone is scheduled from March 24th up to 26. By reaching level 20 in the Diablo 4 Beta it will be possible to obtain exclusive collectibles.