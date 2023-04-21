Blizzard has announced the Diablo 4 new beta. Will take place from 12 to 14 May 2023 and is called “Server Slam”, clearly in reference to the fact that it is designed to stress the servers before the launch of the full game, set for the beginning of the following month.

More precisely, the start time The Diablo 4 Beta time is 9:00 PM (CEST) on May 12. The end is always set for 21:00, Italian time. This is the final beta and will be your last chance to try the game before launch. If you have already participated in the previous betas, however, you will not be able to continue using the already created characters which, as was said from the beginning, have been canceled. Also, once again, progress made in this beta will not carry over to the full game.

During this beta, Diablo 4 characters will not be able to go beyond level 20 instead of level 25: this will make it more difficult to face the World Boss, Ashava, who will reward you with a cosmetic item for the mount to activate in the full game.

The May 2023 beta will obviously not be a copy of the previous one. Diablo 4 was updated, with changes to character classes and a simplified dungeon layout. The main changes are related to the Necromancer class: his minions will have less life and corpses will do less damage. The barbarian has been buffed, with -10% damage taken and other changes. Dungeons now include objectives that will be easier to complete without having to do a lot of re-exploration, plus there will be more random special events.

The Diablo 4 Server Slam beta will be open to all platforms, i.e. PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It will also allow for two-player local co-op play on consoles. Finally, here is the trailer that presents the Druid class.