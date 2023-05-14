Diablo 4 is the star of the new Slam Server beta these days and Blizzard has already made a change that has actually done again empowered necromancers after their previously decided weakening, which however had met with various criticisms from the players.

With the new Server Slam open beta underway, there was therefore a way to immediately make one correction running on Diablo 4 through a hotfix that, among other things, particularly affects the necromancer class, which according to various feedbacks was encountering too many problems due to the weakening previously applied by Blizzard.

To be precise, we are talking about the skeleton strength summoned by the character in question: after a first update with a balance modification made by Blizzard, these appeared a little too weak and unreliable within the new Diablo 4 beta.

The hotfix released in the past few hours by Blizzard should have corrected the issue, as also reported by Adam Fletcher, Blizzard’s community development director on Diablo 4. The update was made on the server side, so it will take a few hours to take effect globally , but it will come to everyone.

With this update, the durability of skeletons summoned by necromancers has been increased, allowing them to live longer and sustain a more hits before being knocked out.

This is a new intervention in the opposite direction: during the first beta, skeletons appeared far too powerful, which prompted Blizzard to fix the relative “nerf” of the creatures summoned by necromancers. However, this appeared excessive, so as to force the developers to partially retrace their steps and find a middle ground, as it should result during this new beta.