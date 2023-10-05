Diablo 4 will be subjected to a bombardment of negative reviews upon release on Steam on October 17, 2023. This can easily be understood from the reaction received from the announcement of the game’s arrival on the platform. More precisely, what heated things up was the detail that those who already own it and want to play it on Steam will have to repay him . Also irritating many is the need to start Battle.net anyway to play it. In short, the usual bloodbath on the part of the community is expected, like the one already seen for Overwatch 2, with users who used Steam reviews to let off steam.

Why pay it back

A few hours after the announcement, the forum Diablo IV Steam is already overflowing with discussions, aimed above all at complaining about Blizzard’s policies. At the time of writing this news they are already there 37 pages of outbursts and calls to arms, among who asks to buy the gamestart it, publish a review, negative of course, and ask for a refund, and who accuses Blizzard of cheating for having to pay again to get the game on Steam. Fortunately there are also those who remain more balanced and ask to Don’t review bomb you hate disable reviewsso as not to have a situation similar to the pitiful one in Overwatch 2.

There would be many more feasible examples, but those given are already quite indicative of the current situation regarding Diablo 4 on Steam, which risks becoming a new case for Blizzard, despite the constant updates published from launch until now.