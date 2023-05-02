Diablo 4 prepares for the launch of the new one open beta scheduled for this month with a trailer welcoming the “Slam Servers”name chosen by Blizzard for this new batch of tests on the game arriving in June in the final version.

To be precise, the new public beta of Diablo 4 will go online from 21:00 on Friday 12 May 2023 and will continue until Sunday 14 May, for a weekend entirely dedicated to the stress test on the game servers, which will run out in a single session.

To take part you need to download the special client from Battle.net on PC and through PlayStation Store on PS5 and Xbox Store on Xbox Series X|S.

As previously reported with the announcement of this new beta session, i characters and progress they cannot be carried over from the previous test session, since everything has been reset.

During the Slam Server, Diablo 4 characters will not be able to go above level 20, which could make it more difficult to face the World Boss, Ashava, who will reward you with a cosmetic element for the mount to activate in the full game if you lose.

The trial version will bring new updates and content compared to the previous beta, with various changes for character classes and simplified dungeon layout. In line with the changes announced by Blizzard, a profound re-balancing of the characters has been carried out and various changes have also been applied to the interface and game systems.

The Diablo 4 Server Slam beta will be open to all platforms, i.e. PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It will also allow for two-player local co-op play on consoles. We recently saw a new trailer dedicated to the Necromancer class.