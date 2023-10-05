Diablo 4 is coming to Steam on 17th October, following a period of Battle.net PC exclusivity.

“We want to break down barriers to make it easier for wanderers everywhere to defend Sanctuary,” Blizzard proclaimed in a new post detailing Diablo 4’s move to an additional PC platform.



Diablo IV Season of Blood Announce Trailer.Watch on YouTube

Those looking to play Blizzard’s latest Diablo release on Steam will still need to connect to a Battle.net account, something that is also the case across other platforms. Blizzard explained this will enable players to get access to features like cross-platform play and “more.”

And, as expected, those who do opt to play on Steam will also have access to the platform’s unique features, such as Steam achievements and the like.

“We’re looking forward to seeing more defenders of Sanctuary band together and welcome any feedback you may have,” the developer said. You can wishlist the game on Steam now.



Image credit: Blizzard.

In addition to this Steam news, Blizzard also shared more about Diablo 4’s second season. Season of Blood, as it is known, will also arrive across platforms on 17th October.

On its arrival, it will bring a new Questline for players to uncover, as well as Vampiric Powers to “wield with terrifying lethality”. There will also be an additional five endgame bosses introduced in the game, and “more”.

You can see a little breakdown of what’s in store for Season of Blood in the image below. Meanwhile, a teaser for the upcoming season, which features Humans and Eternals star Gemma Chan as the vampire hunter Eris, can be seen in the video above.



Image credit: Blizzard

Back in August, Blizzard’s Rod Fergusson said Diablo 4 had 12 million players and 1.3bn hours played. Presumably these figures, at least for play time, will have since increased and they will surely rise again with the game’s debut on Steam.

That is not to say that Diablo 4 has had an entirely smooth reception. One particular update in July led to Blizzard hosting a Campfire Chat to address the situation, after the changes went down badly with players.

“We want to acknowledge everyone’s feedback in regard to reducing player power,” Blizzard’s Adam Fletcher said at the time, adding: “We know it is bad. We know it is not fun…” The development team went on to say it doesn’t “plan on doing a patch like [that] ever again”.