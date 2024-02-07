Blizzard Entertainment has announced the availability today's date Lunar Awakening limited time event for Diablo 4 , active in both the Eternal Realm and the Seasonal Realm. To participate you must reach the northern area of ​​Ked Bardu where you will find Ying-Yue, head of the Lunar Night Market. Here you will be able to redeem the Favor of the Ancestors reputation obtained from the Lunar Sanctuaries to obtain many rewards related to the event.

Details

The Lunar Awakening event, evidently dedicated to Chinese New Year, will be active until February 20th at 6:00 pm. “A mysterious phenomenon is manifesting itself among the shrines of Sanctuarium, enchanting them with immense and auspicious powers. The celebrants believe it is thanks to their ancestors, who from beyond the grave provide their blessing to celebrate this joyous occasion!”

Look for shrines

What do you get from the Lunar Sanctuaries, scattered throughout Sanctuary? 50% more XP and 30% more movement speed. In short, it's a grinding festival. Recognizing the shrines is easy, as they are decorated with a dragon and have a unique icon on the map. In short, it is easier to find them than to miss them.

Let's see what they are increased effects of the Lunar Sanctuaries:

Artillery Shrine – Each cast has a chance to summon a Holy Bomb.

Firewave Shrine – Each explosion summons a cluster bombardment.

Channeling Shrine – Increases attack speed and has a chance to reset cooldowns.

Conduction Sanctuary – Summons frequent and powerful electrical discharges.

Shrine of Greed – Chance to summon a Goblin Marauder. While the Sanctuary is active, 25 kills summon one Goblin Marauder, and 50 kills summon another.

Deadly Shrine – Chance to instantly kill an affected monster and inflict Fear on surrounding monsters. Note: This includes elite monsters, but does not include bosses or other players.

Shrine of Protection – You can reflect all damage taken. Reflected damage scales with Level and World Level.

Some of the items from the event

Of course, there will also be themed items for characters and mounts: There are 10 levels of Favor of the Ancestors to earn and 6 different Lunar-themed cosmetic items to unlock. Lunar Awakening items will also be available in the Tejal shop, to adorn your traveler with robes suited to this joyous occasion.