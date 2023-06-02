During the night today, June 2, 2023, Early Access kicked off Diablo 4 for Deluxe and Ultimate Edition purchasers. For the moment there have been no server crashes or anything, but unfortunately some of the players PS5 and PS4 they are finding problems logging in due to an error related to the game license.

Specifically, many PlayStation users are getting the error code 315306 that reads “Could not find a valid license for Diablo IV”reporting the problem on social media, such as Twitter, Reddit and the official Blizzard forum.

And, understandably, some are pissed off, since Early Access was one of the guaranteed extras for the purchase of the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions, priced respectively 100 and 110 euros.

The good news is that Blizzard is already investigating the issueas confirmed by a post on the official Diablo 4 forum and therefore the hope is that it will be fixed within a few hours.

Meanwhile some players on the net are proposing some do-it-yourself solutions to solve the problem. Some say they solved it by simply closing and restarting the application or internet connection. Others have had success re-downloading and reinstalling Diablo 4 on their console.

Then there is another solution, a bit extreme and expensive, but for the sake of completeness we report it anyway. Several users say that just buy the package with 200 units of Platinum from 1.99 euros from the Playstation Store to magically fix the problem. Since an economic outlay is required and we do not know if this fix is ​​without fail, we strongly advise against it.

We remind you that the opening of the Diablo 4 servers for all players is set for June 6, 2023 on all platforms. Blizzard says the servers are ready to welcome millions of players at launch, but sadly things like this can always happen.