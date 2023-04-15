Blizzard has communicated several changes that it plans to apply to Diablo 4 between now and the launch of the game, also as a consequence of the feedback and data collected since the beta, in particular as regards the changes to character classesBetween upgrades and downgrades apply.

In addition to the numerous changes announced in general on the various aspects of the game, there has been a particular focus on the typical ones buffs and nerfs to the character classes, which always require careful study in terms of balance to be balanced. In particular, let’s see what these variations will be based on what emerged following the open beta of Diablo 4, class by class.

Barbarian:

10% reduction in passive damage, some passive skills in the skill tree have received damage reduction to compensate

The Whirlwind skill now deals more damage and consumes less fury

The Double Strike Enhancement now refunds its full fury cost when used on stunned or grounded targets

Druid:

Companion abilities now deal significantly more damage

All Ultimate abilities have a lower cooldown

The Scratch and Chopping skills have been improved in terms of usability

Using a non-shapeshifting ability will revert the druid to human form

Necromancer:

Summoned minions will now die more often, requiring you to harvest corpses more often

Many bonuses to the characteristics of the Book of the Dead have been increased

Corpse Blast damage has been reduced

The brightness of Skeletal Warriors and Skeletal Mages has been reduced

Cutthroat:

The bonuses of all Subterfuge skills have been increased

The bonuses of several passive skills have been increased

All infusion skills have a longer cooldown

Enchanter:

Lightning Bolt’s damage has been increased and the mana cost has been reduced

Reduced the damage of Chain Lightning and reduced its effectiveness against bosses

Reduced the cooldown of the Enchant bonus of the Incinerate skill

Walls of Fire now spawn under enemies more frequently using the Enchantment bonus

Increased the hit chance of the Enchant bonus of the Meteor skill

Broadly speaking, it seems that all classes have received a fair amount of boosts and reductions, perhaps with the Barbarian, Druid and Cutthroat coming out a bit better than the Necromancer. For more information, we refer you to our special on the endgame of Blizzard’s action RPG.