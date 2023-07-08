More storage space is on the way to Diablo 4.

Responding to a fan question on a recent livestream, Diablo 4 associate game director Joe Piepiora confirmed that the team “definitely hears everybody about” the cramped storage allocation.

But while confirming that Blizzard had “good plans”, Piepiora did admit that the team was “still figuring out how we’re going to get that accomplished”.

“I’ll say real quickly, we definitely hear everybody about this,” Piepiora said in the livestream (thanks, PCGN). “We are talking a lot about what we need to do with this. We’ve got good plans of things we can do to improve the situation.

“I know it’s frustrating to hear me say, but the reality is that we’re moving really, really quickly on this, and we’re trying to provide more space in the future, we’re figuring out how we’re going to get that accomplished.”

Consequently, the Diablo team was keen to stress that it was going to prioritize “getting it right over ‘doing it right now”.

“Whenever Joe would like to make a change based on feedback he’s seen, the first version is always, ‘Can we do this immediately?’ Never, ‘Hey let’s get this in eventually, when it makes sense’,” added lead producer, Tim Ismay.

“There’s lots of different ways to slice away at this problem – that’s an example of what we’re trying to do to start trying to mitigate this a bit,” Piepiora said. “We’re trying to move very quickly in a lot of these things, some of them are a lot more challenging technically to do than others.”

According to general manager Rod Fergusson, this means ensuring things are “robust and stable” before they roll out.

“One mistake some people make is this idea that [development] time is only ‘what it takes to implement’ and it’s not – it’s also what it takes to test and make sure that it’s robust and stable,” Fergusson said.

“We have some heroic engineers who can turn stuff around very quickly, but we also have some heroic QA teams around the world.”

“We are rapidly moving on as many changes as we can, because we are fervently trying to make the very best version of Diablo 4 possible in the fastest time frame that we can deliver to the playerbase,” Piepiora assured.

ICYMI, Diablo 4’s first season, Season of the Malignant, will go live on July 20th.

With the promise of a new boss battle, questline and gear to get your hands on, this season will introduce “decaying abominations” Malignant Monsters that roam through Sanctuary in a frenzy.

Alongside Cormond, a former priest of the Cathedral of Light, a new questline will focus on tackling these new enemies. He will train you to “capture the Malignant hearts” that are the source of the monsters’ power, and “convert them into build-altering powers”.