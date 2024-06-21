To be precise, in the first ten days after launch, Diablo IV it has been played for more than 10 million hours , doing better than anyone else, even Starfield, who so far had the absolute record. Bethesda’s title was also the one to have produced the most new subscribers at launch (official numbers were never provided).

Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Studios, revealed that Diablo 4 turned out to be the biggest launch ever on Xbox Game Pass . This is a new record for the platform. The information was leaked during an interview given to the Strictly Business podcast.

Acquisitions bear fruit

The result of Diablo 4 is all the more relevant, if we think about the fact that the game was already available for some time on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Seriesconsidering that it was launched in June 2023. The arrival on Game Pass did it really well in terms of numbers, bringing many subscribers into the game.

One of the characters from Diablo 4

Booty also got to talking about the recent closures of some Xbox Game Studios, with related layoffs. According to him, despite these facts, the acquisitions of Zenimax/Bethesda first and then Activision Blizzard will be strategic for the future of Xbox.

The arrival of other Activision Blizzard titles on Xbox Game Pass is one of the issues that Microsoft will have to resolve in the coming months, given that fans expect them and that they could be very important for the spread of the service, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in the lead.