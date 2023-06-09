Diablo 4 continue to breaking his records as a contemporary player as Blizzard prepares for a “surge” in player numbers over the weekend.

After a short period in Early Access, Diablo 4 was released in full version on June 5th and since then players have flocked to the Sanctuary, so much so that the game is establishing a new record for number of players “every day”. That’s according to Diablo franchise general manager Rod Fergusson, who took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the game’s immense popularity. “Thanks to all our players!” he said. “Every day is a new contemporary player record for us and we can’t wait to see what happens this weekend!”

At the same time, Fergusson spoke of the server problems which resulted in Diablo 4 being taken offline multiple times after last week’s initial launch. But, far from being daunted by the teething problems, players continued to flock to the game in record numbers. This weekend is the first where Diablo 4 will be playable for everyone, regardless of which version they own, and naturally Blizzard expects player numbers to increase further in the coming days.

“We greatly appreciate your patience as we continue to reach all-time highs in player count and prepare for the increase expected for this weekend“said Fergusson.

In addition, Blizzard has revealed which is the character class most used by players.