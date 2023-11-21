Diablo 4 is free to try on Steam for the next week

Conveniently timed to coincide with the launch of this year’s Steam autumn sale, Blizzard has announced a free trial week for Diablo 4 – plus discounts across all versions of the game – starting today and running until 28th November.

Diablo 4’s free trial lets players dip their toes into the world of Sanctuary, and includes full access to co-op and crossplay, but there’s one major limitation: progression is capped at level 20. Exactly how much playtime that equates to is a little unclear , especially given Diablo 4’s Mother’s Blessing event is also now live, boosting XP and Gold by 35% until 27th November.

Regardless, Blizzard says all trial progress can be carried over to the full game should your time with Diablo 4 convince you to make a purchase. And there’s additional incentive to do so, considering all versions of the game are currently discounted by 40% as part of the Steam sale.

Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion is set to arrive late next year.

That means you can pick up the standard edition of Diablo 4 for £35.99 instead of the usual £59.99, while the digital deluxe edition – which includes various cosmetics and a single premium battle pass unlock – costs £47.99 instead of £79.99. As for the Ultimate Edition – basically the deluxe edition but with an extra emote and an “accelerated” battle pass unlock – it’s currently discounted to £50.99 from £84.99.

Eurogamer’s Chris Tapsell had positive things to say about Diablo 4 when it launched earlier this year in his four out of five star review. “At its high points Diablo 4 feels ridiculous, absurd, operatically over-the-top, a story of comical cosmic nonsense,” he wrote. “At its worst it’s a cage of gilded content, made bespoke to fit its loudest fans and hold them enraptured in their own complaints forever more.”