The release date is just over a month away, but Diablo IV it has already achieved the so-called golden status. This means that the game is complete in terms of features and ready to be mass-produced and unleash hell on millions of players around the world.

In a press release about the milestone, the leader of the development team of Devil and former director of Gears of War Rod Fergusson had this to say: “Reaching gold is a significant milestone for the incredible team at Diablo IV, who has worked very hard on the next generation of this iconic franchise. This is a concrete and significant step towards our launch on June 6. Whether players are franchise veterans or jumping in for the first time, we can’t wait for everyone to experience the full game: engaging in the incredible narrative, experimenting with the classes and character builds, and exploring what the endgame and the dark world of Sanctuary have to offer.”

Today, Fergusson announced via his Twitter account: Hell welcomes you all on June 6th. Hail Lilith, holy mother.

Hell welcomes all on June 6th! Hail Lilith, Blessed Mother.#DiabloIV pic.twitter.com/79RKKylf2H — Rod Ferguson (@RodFerguson) April 17, 2023

Diablo IV will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows next June 6.

Via: Player2