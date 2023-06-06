Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Diablo 4 it’s his game he has sold faster among all. The figure is largely based on pre-orders, which have reached record levels on consoles and PC.

Diablo 4 is available today on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4, but players who pre-ordered the Deluxe and Ultimate editions have had early access to experience from 1 June 2023.

blizzards didn’t disclose actual sales, but did speak of 93 million playtime (or more than 10,000 years) logged during Early Access.

Mike Ybarrathe president of Blizzard, said: “Blizzard’s vision is to create legendary experiences for everyone and Diablo IV is an incredible realization of this vision. With highly customizable gameplay, a compelling narrative and numerous options for how to interact with game world, this masterful new expression of the Diablo universe is an outstanding example of what our talented development teams are capable of.”

Diablo 4 allows you to play alone or in cooperative (up to four players), has cross-platform and cross-progression features. On consoles it is playable in local co-op (two players).

If you want more details, read our Diablo 4 review.