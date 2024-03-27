Apparently Diablo 4 is already available for download on PC Game Passone day earlier than the official release date, while Xbox users will instead have to wait until tomorrow.
As reported in the last few hours, to play Diablo 4 on PC Game Pass it is necessary to install Battle.net and connect the accounts: a necessary operation due to theintegration of Activision Blizzard's digital platformwhich however Microsoft may discontinue in the future.
Beyond this, it has emerged that Diablo 4 in the PC Game Pass version does not include Xbox Achievements: very bad news for users who are particularly fond of the achievement system of this ecosystem.
A long awaited addition
The arrival of Diablo 4 on Xbox Game Pass was announced in February and represents a very important step for Microsoft's subscription platform, given that it is the first Activision Blizzard title to make its catalog debut.
Perhaps this is why there were some hiccups, such as the requirement to install the Battle.net client and the lack of Xbox Achievements.
