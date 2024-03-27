Apparently Diablo 4 is already available for download on PC Game Passone day earlier than the official release date, while Xbox users will instead have to wait until tomorrow.

As reported in the last few hours, to play Diablo 4 on PC Game Pass it is necessary to install Battle.net and connect the accounts: a necessary operation due to theintegration of Activision Blizzard's digital platformwhich however Microsoft may discontinue in the future.

Beyond this, it has emerged that Diablo 4 in the PC Game Pass version does not include Xbox Achievements: very bad news for users who are particularly fond of the achievement system of this ecosystem.