Diablo 4 inspired one high fashion collectionentitled Chthonic Penumbra, which the Danish house Han Kjobenhavn presented to the Milan Fashion Week 2023as part of a curious and original collaboration with Blizzard.

A few days after the announcement of the open beta dates, Diablo 4 therefore continues to remain in the spotlight, in this case thanks to a certainly unusual yet fascinating project, created with great enthusiasm starting from a bizarre concept: “hell is A beautiful place”.

Jannik Wikkelso Davidsen, creative director of Han Kjobenhavn, explained that collaborations of this type usually revolve around the production of shoes and accessories, but it had become a rather inflated sector and there was a desire to do something completely new.

Hence the idea of ​​working with Blizzard on a collection inspired by the world of Diablo, dark and disturbing but at the same time elegant in its own way. Translating the emotions and atmospheres that the action RPG series has always transmitted into fabric and lines, and doing it in an extremely daring and creative way.

Diablo’s style, explained Daniel Sondergaard Hummel, CEO of Han Kjobenhavn, goes very well with that of his company, there are several points of contact on an aesthetic level and for some time now the brand has been looking for a dark, disturbing imagery, with a ’emphasis on black leather and imposing shapes.