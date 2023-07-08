There is great anticipation for it Season of the Husksthe first season of Diablo 4, which will bring new content, activities and, of course, new ways to enhance our characters. In this sense, the Blizzard team has promised that players will be able to create “stupidly broken builds“, that is extremely powerful, much more than it is currently possible to do.

As explained in our special dedicated to the Diablo 4 Season of the Husk, players will face Husk Monsters, elites who regenerate and become stronger and stronger. The reward for killing them is an item called Abject Heartwhich players will be able to set in jewels instead of normal gems to get tasty bonuses.

There are 32 Husk Hearts, divided into four categories, and each of them bestows special powers, on par with a Legendary Skin. It goes without saying that their importance will be high in the construction of the build. Indeed, every Husky Heart has the potential to create “new types of stupidly broken builds”, according to the words of lead producer Tim Ismay.

Clearly the hope is that everything is also balanced with sense: although new things are always welcome, the hope is that these do not restrict the choice too much in terms of valid builds.